Election 2024A Warmer WorldBanks in TurmoilI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played

How safety concerns over Boeing planes affect the air travel industry

Elizabeth Trovall Mar 11, 2024
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
A National Transportation Safety Board handout shows the Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 in which a door panel blew out midair. The January incident is now being investigated by the Justice Department. NTSB via Getty Images

How safety concerns over Boeing planes affect the air travel industry

Elizabeth Trovall Mar 11, 2024
Heard on:
A National Transportation Safety Board handout shows the Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 in which a door panel blew out midair. The January incident is now being investigated by the Justice Department. NTSB via Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

The headaches just keep piling up for Boeing: The Justice Department recently launched a criminal investigation into the January incident involving an Alaska Airlines flight, according to an exclusive by the Wall Street Journal. And string of safety incidents on Boeing planes over the last week has once again turned the spotlight on Boeing and the well-documented safety concerns over its planes.

But as U.S. air travel continues to break records, does failing trust in Boeing and its planes actually hurt the industry?

Since an airplane door panel blew out midair on a 737 Max 9 in January, consumer trust in Boeing has taken a serious hit, said Nicki Zink with Morning Consult.

But as for the carriers who fly those planes, “actually, trust in airlines is creeping up a little bit following the end of 2022,” she said. “It’s small, but I think still really notable because it’s actually quite hard for brands to build trust.”

And Mike Gallinari with Mintel said that he doubts many travelers will actually stop flying in Boeing’s planes.

“Taking time out of this booking process to research the craft that the flight might be on and book around that if so desired — I think that’s just a level of work and complexity that your average air passenger isn’t going to undertake,” he said.

And when you consider alternatives like driving, “it’s still far safer to fly than any other form of transportation,” noted travel writer Tim Leffel.

Travelers may think poorly of Boeing, he said — but they’d still rather fly to visit grandma than stay home.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:52 AM PDT
1:33
7:42 AM PDT
7:00
3:10 AM PDT
9:50
Mar 8, 2024
32:59
Mar 8, 2024
28:09
Mar 7, 2024
40:26
Mar 5, 2024
1:05
What you need to know about Nvidia and the AI chip arms race
What you need to know about Nvidia and the AI chip arms race
The EU puts new limits on "digital gatekeepers"
"Make Me Smart” Newsletter
The EU puts new limits on "digital gatekeepers"
Google moves to tackle those spammy searches
Google moves to tackle those spammy searches
Businesses are breathing new life into unused warehouse space
Businesses are breathing new life into unused warehouse space