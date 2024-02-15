In the third quarter of last year, the median sale price of a house in the United States had fallen from around $480,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022 to about $430,000.

But that statistic doesn’t tell the whole story about what you’ll find if you are looking to sell or buy. And as the saying goes, it’s all about location, location, location.

“I never dreamed I would spend this much for a house,” said Caitlin LaClair, a homeowner in Wayland, Massachusetts — a notably expensive housing market.

“And if I thought that I could, I would be living in some amazing mansion, but I just live in a normal house. It’s totally terrifying. Like, it keeps me up thinking about how high my house payments are.”

