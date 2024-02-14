How Seattle cabaret performers weathered the pandemic

Nestled in historic Pike Place Market, the Can Can Culinary Cabaret packs a punch with extravagant performances in an intimate setting. But it wasn’t all that long ago when the future of Can Can was uncertain. Like so many businesses during the pandemic, everything was in flux, as was the future of the performers who dazzle the stage.

“There was definitely both sides of it, the business side of like, ‘Can this company survive?’ And then the personal side of, ‘Is this something that is going to outlast my longevity in this career?'” performer Shadou Mintrone told Marketplace.

While financial aid was an option, it didn’t last. “I was very, very grateful for what we received via, you know, unemployment and stimulus checks. But there got to a certain point where that ran out,” said performer Tori Gresham, who went to work at a retirement community for a year after watching hard-fought gigs fall one by one.

Crushed by pandemic shake ups, live theater has struggled to claw its way back. For Can Can performers, they say it’s been about six months to a year since business started to feel “normal” again, though pandemic flare ups certainly still affect audience numbers.

