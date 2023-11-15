Government ShutdownIsrael-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Make Me Smart Question

Author Kai Bird was wrong about peace in the Middle East

Nilou Shahbandi Nov 15, 2023
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Kai Bird, Pulitzer Prize winner and author of "American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer." Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Make Me Smart Question

Author Kai Bird was wrong about peace in the Middle East

Nilou Shahbandi Nov 15, 2023
Kai Bird, Pulitzer Prize winner and author of "American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer." Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

Every week on “Make Me Smart” we ask an expert, celebrity, author or other prominent figure: “What’s something you thought you knew but later found out you were wrong about?” It’s called the Make Me Smart question.

Kai Bird spent a large part of his adolescence in the Middle East. After many decades, the Pulitzer Prize winner and author of “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer” expected that by now there would be a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Unfortunately, he was proven wrong.

As a young expatriate American growing up in the Middle East, I witnessed all the region’s terrible wars, the 1956 Suez war, the 1967 June war, the Jordanian civil war of 1970, the September 1970 hijackings, the October 1973 war. But I truly thought that by the time I was in my 70s, well, surely there would be peace. And surely there would be a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conundrum. I guess I was mistaken.

You can share your answer to the Make Me Smart question by leaving us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email a voice memo to makemesmart@marketplace.org.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Make Me Smart Question

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:07 AM PST
8:24
7:42 AM PST
1:19
3:12 AM PST
11:16
3:00 AM PST
34:23
Nov 14, 2023
31:34
Nov 14, 2023
27:30
Nov 14, 2023
33:10
Dating apps struggle to compete in a saturated market
Dating apps struggle to compete in a saturated market
Ralph Nader says these CEOs got it right — ethically
Ralph Nader says these CEOs got it right — ethically
ESPN enters the competitive world of online sports gambling
ESPN enters the competitive world of online sports gambling
House GOP threatens to defund office that studies, advocates for working women
House GOP threatens to defund office that studies, advocates for working women