Can AI product review summaries help us make better purchase decisions?

Meghan McCarty Carino Aug 17, 2023
Amazon's new artificial intelligence-generated review system "is immediately going to be a target for sellers to manipulate," says marketing professor Brett Hollenbeck. isiddheshm/Getty Images

Can AI product review summaries help us make better purchase decisions?

Meghan McCarty Carino Aug 17, 2023
Amazon's new artificial intelligence-generated review system "is immediately going to be a target for sellers to manipulate," says marketing professor Brett Hollenbeck. isiddheshm/Getty Images
Amazon is sprinkling AI dust on its product review system. This week, the company launched artificial intelligence-generated “review summaries” on its mobile app, leveraging the technology behind chatbots to analyze and synthesize oodles of comments into one nice, tidy paragraph. But can bots help us make better buying decisions?

Lately I have had a bit of an ant problem in my apartment. And as with just about every purchase I make, I will not rest until I find the best ant-abatement product.

The top two contenders on Amazon — a Marketplace underwriter — have more than 100,000 reviews, and I’m not about to read them all.

Enter AI review summary:

"Customers like the appearance and performance of the ant bait. That said, some complain about the stickiness."

“I think it actually would be very helpful,” said Anastasiya Ghosh, a marketing professor at the University of Arizona who studies consumer decision-making online.

She said people gravitate toward products with the most reviews, regardless of the rating, and then usually just read the top few.

“If AI can do it for us, right, and read through all of them, it might actually mitigate some of the biases that I find in my work where consumers overweight the most recent text review,” Ghosh said.

But getting the CliffsNotes on comments is only helpful when they’re actually authentic, said Brett Hollenbeck, a marketing professor at the University of California, Los Angeles.

“The current system of reviews is sort of fundamentally broken,” he said.

Hollenbeck said it’s common for sellers to pay for fake reviews, which are even easier to generate with AI chatbots, and Amazon’s new summary generator might not know the difference. “This is immediately going to be a target for sellers to manipulate.”

Unless, he said, the algorithm can weed out the fakes.

As for my anti-ant mission, maybe I’ll try the old sugar and baking soda trick before I bring in the AI.

