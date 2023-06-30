This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomyI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

At this Detroit frame shop, it might be time to bring another employee into the picture

Sean McHenry Jun 30, 2023
"Usually, in the summertime, things kind of taper off because people are on vacation," said Eric Vaughn. "And right now, we're still busy. We haven't slowed up one bit." Courtesy of Eric Vaughn.

"Usually, in the summertime, things kind of taper off because people are on vacation," said Eric Vaughn. "And right now, we're still busy. We haven't slowed up one bit." Courtesy of Eric Vaughn.
While consumer spending slowed slightly in May, up only about 0.1% according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, businesses like Eric’s I’ve Been Framed, a custom frame shop in Detroit, are avoiding the summer doldrums.

“Usually, in the summertime, things kind of taper off because people are on vacation,” said owner Eric Vaughn. “They’re traveling, they’re doing more outdoor things. And right now, we’re still busy. We haven’t slowed up one bit.”

Vaughn, who moved to appointment-only consultations during the pandemic, has been working with an especially lean crew: two employees, himself, and one other. Now, he’s considering a change-up.

“Because of the workflow, I think I’m gonna hire a former employee,” said Vaughn. “I [run a booth] at outdoor festivals, so I’m going to need the extra staffing, and this will be the time I would hire more people to help out.”

But in the meantime? Vaughn is on vacation.

“We’re going to Aruba,” he said. “You know when I’m there, my wife wants to go to art galleries. I want to go to wonderful restaurants and and just relax and look at the pretty turquoise blue water and get in.”

To hear more of Vaughn’s story, click the media player above.

