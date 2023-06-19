This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomyI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

On Juneteenth, this small business owner makes space for big conversations

Sarah Leeson Jun 19, 2023
Bruce says she's been invited to participate in a variety of local Juneteenth events. Courtesy @kingnoir31

On Juneteenth, this small business owner makes space for big conversations

Sarah Leeson Jun 19, 2023
Bruce says she's been invited to participate in a variety of local Juneteenth events. Courtesy @kingnoir31
For Colina Bruce, founder of Noir Lux Candle Co., in Seattle, Washington, leaving education behind for her new business was hard. But as she prepares for local Juneteenth events, she shares that she still has meaningful teaching moments.

“As a Black business owner, often I’m asked to share a little bit about my story, or my journey, or my background,” Bruce said. “And so I get to facilitate conversations around these things while making candles.”

Marketplace checked in with Bruce to hear how business is going and how she’s celebrating Juneteenth. To hear her dispatch, use the media player above.

Match my gift!