The U.S. Supreme Court’s 7-2 decision to uphold the Indian Child Welfare Act Thursday could have broad economic implications.

The 1978 federal law gives tribal nations a voice in custody proceedings involving Native children. It aims to keep them connected to their families and communities, and out of non-Native foster and adoptive homes.

“It’s a good day in Indian Country and it’s a good day for the rule of law,” said Dan Lewerenz, a law professor at the University of North Dakota.

He said some business interests were probably disappointed when the court rejected the challenges to ICWA, including some adoption agencies.

“In that industry, children are commodities,” he said. ICWA prevents agencies from making money from the adoption of Native children — part of what Lewerenz said made the law necessary to begin with.

And Stacy Leeds, a law professor at Arizona State, said a host of less obvious industries stood to gain from an ICWA strikedown.

“Oil and gas, natural resources, gaming,” she said.

Behind the challenge to ICWA, Leeds said, is a challenge to tribes’ political sovereignty, which allows tribes to manage their own territories and natural resources and generate revenue by operating businesses like casinos.

“The whole of the field of federal Indian law is premised on this special relationship between the United States and the tribes,” she said.

One of the plaintiffs’ arguments in this case was that ICWA provides an unfair benefit based on race. Lewerenz said the court didn’t deal with that question — which leaves the door open for new challenges.

“I have no doubt that the plaintiffs’ lawyers are actively looking for their next case,” he said. But “this has become a more difficult business proposition for the plaintiffs.”

Lewerenz said a multinational law firm that represents lots of commercial gaming and oil and gas clients argued this case pro-bono. After this loss in the Supreme Court, he said the question is who’ll be willing to bankroll future ICWA challenges.