As women’s sports grow in popularity, so does the bar that only airs women’s matches

Viewership for this year’s women’s NCAA March Madness tournament blew previous years’ records out of the water. The women’s Elite Eight matches drew 2.2 million average viewers and 6.6 million for the Final Four games. The final between LSU and Iowa brought in 9.9 million viewers, making it the most-viewed NCAA women’s basketball final in television history — with a 103% jump in viewership from the year before.
And where better to watch than at a bar that only airs women’s sports?
Jenny Nguyen opened her own bar, The Sports Bra, in Portland, Oregon one year ago. We checked back in with her again to talk about how business has been and her hopes for the bar’s future.
