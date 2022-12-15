How We SurviveThe Transistor at 75My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played

A sneakers store builds a bridge where Black Wall Street once stood

Sean McHenry Dec 15, 2022
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
"We have a very fraught history of separation and division," Venita Cooper says. "Sneakers is one of those things that really brings people together." Courtesy Gary Mason

A sneakers store builds a bridge where Black Wall Street once stood

Sean McHenry Dec 15, 2022
Heard on:
"We have a very fraught history of separation and division," Venita Cooper says. "Sneakers is one of those things that really brings people together." Courtesy Gary Mason
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

For Venita Cooper, the idea to open a limited-edition sneaker store came from a friend.

“I moved to Tulsa about five and a half years ago,” Cooper said. “A friend of mine who saw me shopping for sneakers on my phone was like, ‘You know, you should just open a sneaker store.’ I was like, ‘You can’t just open a sneaker store because I want sneakers.’ It turns out you can.”

She opened Silhouette Sneakers & Art in 2019, in the Greenwood neighborhood of Tulsa, Oklahoma. At the turn of the century, the neighborhood was a prosperous community known as Black Wall Street, but in 1921, a white mob attacked the Black residents and burned many of the buildings. In the century since, the community has rebuilt and Greenwood has become a tourist destination.

“One of the things that really helps us is the tourism that comes through Black Wall Street,” Cooper said. “On the one hand, the types of sneakers that we sell, the type of store that we are, it’s destination retail. But also we get traffic from the tourists coming through Greenwood and wanting to learn more about that history.”

For Cooper, sneakers are a bridge.

“We have a very fraught history of separation and division,” she said. “Sneakers is one of those things that really brings people together.”

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:42 PM PST
29:17
7:42 AM PST
7:40
1:49 PM PST
1:50
Dec 15, 2022
9:03
Dec 13, 2022
30:37
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
Dec 14, 2022
33:29
What's a "carbon border adjustment mechanism," and what does it mean for U.S. exports?
What's a "carbon border adjustment mechanism," and what does it mean for U.S. exports?
With overuse of antibiotics, superbugs continue to evolve
With overuse of antibiotics, superbugs continue to evolve
The Fed is easing up on interest rate hikes. Here's how that could affect the economy.
The Fed is easing up on interest rate hikes. Here's how that could affect the economy.
The U.S. is nearly doubling the number of seasonal worker H-2B visas it offers
The U.S. is nearly doubling the number of seasonal worker H-2B visas it offers