How day laborers are feeling the effects of inflation

Day laborers, a group largely drawn from undocumented immigrant workers, are being hit hard by the impacts of inflation.

Rising prices have been a double whammy for those workers and their families. On one end, prices for food, gas, rent and other necessities are squeezing the already-tight budgets — day laborers aren’t covered by medical insurance and typically cover other expenses out of pocket. On the other, jobs for day laborers are becoming more scarce as homeowners and other potential employers rethink big, expensive projects that would require hiring workers.

“I feel like homeowners [and] employers are a little scared about inflation with everything that’s happening, said Pedro, an undocumented day laborer and organizer from the New York metro region. (We heard his story with help from an interpreter, and we agreed to withhold Pedro’s last name.) “And they’re not investing in home renovations, repairs [or] moving … that affects us because that means we get hired less often.”

Because of their sometimes limited employment options, day laborers often work demanding jobs, including construction, roofing and other manual labor gigs that are often in the scorching heat or blistering cold.

The nature of their work also means that day laborers have fewer protections and lower job security than virtually any other type of worker — missing pay and other workplace abuses are common. While there are organizations to help day laborers advocate for more rights, many still deal with issues like wage theft and poor working conditions.

For today’s Economic Pulse, “Marketplace Morning Report” host David Brancaccio spoke with Pedro, who is part of a group out of the Don Bosco Community Center that has a system set up to try to protect day laborers.

Below is an edited transcript in both English and Spanish of their conversation.

David Brancaccio: Tell me about a typical day for you in the morning. Where do you go to find work?

Pedro: For me and the majority of the other laborers, we have to wake up early. And here where we are there’s a worker center called Don Bosco. We arrive at 7:00 a.m., I open the center, and we get on a list and wait for employers to come.

Bueno para la mayoría de mis compañeros y para mí, la forma es de que hay que levantarse temprano. Aquí donde nosotros estamos hay un centro de trabajadores que se llama Don Bosco. Todos llegamos a las siete de la mañana, yo abro el centro. Y nos anotamos en una lista y esperamos a que lleguen los empleadores por nosotros.

Brancaccio: What kind of work do you do?

Pedro: There’s different types of jobs from construction, demolition, gardening, moving, housekeeping, hospitality [and] roofing. Yeah, there’s a bit of everything. But that’s the most common.

Hay de diferentes tipos de trabajos desde construcción, demolición, jardinería, mudanzas, limpieza de casas, restaurantes, los techos. Hay de todo, pero eso es lo más común que llega.

Brancaccio: What do you like doing best? And what do you like doing worst of that list of jobs?

Pedro: Well, we try to accommodate everything. But yeah, perhaps working indoors is better, because the weather isn’t so hot. But you never know where you’re going. Sometimes you think you’re gonna get a job, that won’t be too tough, then there’s no A/C, or it’s too cold. You just never know. The weather has a lot to do with it. For example, right now it’s really hot. Right? So we’d like to work indoors with A/C. But a lot of times, it’s not like that.

Bueno, tratamos de acomodarnos a todo, pero tal vez trabajar a veces está adentro es un poco mejor porque no, no es tan caliente, pero uno nunca sabe dónde va. O sea, a veces uno piensa que va a tener un lugar de trabajo. Pues no tan difícil y – y no hay aire acondicionado o está muy frío. Realmente uno no puede saber a dónde va a trabajar. El clima, a veces es lo que influye mucho, por ejemplo ahorita que hace mucho calor, verdad? Nos gustaría trabajar en un lugar adentro, con aire acondicionado, pero muchas de las veces no es así.

Brancaccio: Pedro, I asked you what you liked doing the most. What are you actually best at? Is there something that you’re especially skilled at doing?

Pedro: Right now, I’m helping out at the center to coordinate and organize my colleagues. But as a laborer, I specialize in masonry.

Ahorita, más que nada, estoy ayudando en el centro a coordinar y a organizar a mis compañeros, pero. Como trabajador, lo que más me especializaba yo es en la albañilería.

How do you negotiate wages?

Brancaccio: And when you show up at seven o’clock in the morning, so early, to find out what jobs are available, how do you negotiate how much you’ll get paid for the job? Do you negotiate it right there, or is there already an offer being made for the pay?

Pedro: Well as organized laborers here at the center, we have an agreement not to charge under a certain amount, and nobody takes a job under that amount. Also, at other job sites, we talk to laborers and explain that it doesn’t benefit us to take a job at a lower rate because then employers will want to keep paying us less. So we try to let laborers in the area know that there’s a base wage, right? That’s to say, if you take a job as an assistant, not if you’re already a construction worker or carpenter, painter, then the wage would be higher. But there’s a base wage precisely so they don’t take advantage of our work so they value us a bit.

Bueno, nosotros como trabajadores organizados aquí en el centro ya tenemos un acuerdo todos de no cobrar menos de cierta cantidad y nadie se va por menos de esa cantidad. Vamos también con los compañeros de esas paradas o esquinas y les explicamos que no conviene irnos por un precio más barato, porque si no, los empleadores a cada vez nos van a querer pagar menos. Entonces tratamos de que todas las personas que buscamos trabajo en las esquinas sepan que hay un sueldo base, verdad. Y al decir bases, es decir, si tú vas como ayudante, no, si ya eres un albañil, un carpintero, un pintor, ya tu sueldo debería de ser más. Pero hay un sueldo base precisamente para que no, no se aprovechen de de nuestro trabajo y pues que lo valoren un poquito.

Brancaccio: And you get what you’ve been promised, that’s not a problem — you will get paid what you what’s been agreed?

Pedro: Here at the center, that part’s very clear. If somebody says we can’t pay you that, then we tell them, we can’t take the job, because it’s not enough money. [That’s] with the understanding that when we go to work, if we get sick or hurt, most of the time, we’re responsible for those expenses. And obviously, we still have to pay the corresponding taxes. So really, it’s not that we’re charging a lot. There’s lots of expenses that need to be deducted from that. That’s another important part too. At least here at the center when my colleagues take a job, we take down license plate numbers, phone numbers and the employer’s name. So they feel a bit more committed. They know we have their information. That discourages them from not paying us. But some of our colleagues, day laborers at other sites, [who are] sometimes not as well organized, we always go and talk to them. But some out of necessity, really, what they want us to work. And sometimes they come to us when someone doesn’t want to pay them. Sometimes people will promise them, “I’ll pay you tomorrow or this weekend,” then a week or two goes by, and unfortunately they don’t get paid. And then it’s difficult to get them to pay up and often even impossible.

Aquí en el centro si tenemos ese parte bien clara. Entonces si alguien dice no, yo no te puedo pagar eso, entonces le decimos, ‘OK, no podemos. No podemos ir porque es muy poquito de dinero,’ verdad? Entendiendo que nosotros cuando vamos a a trabajar, nos enfermamos o nos accidentamos muchas de las veces nosotros tenemos que correr con esos gastos y obviamente también de ahí tenemos que pagar los impuestos que corresponden. Entonces realmente no es que cobremos mucho si no hay muchas cosas que se tienen que deducir. Eso es otra parte importante también. Al menos aquí en el centro, cuando los los compañeros se van, tomamos nota de las placas, del número de teléfono y del nombre de la persona. Entonces ellos ya también se sienten un poco comprometidos y saben que tenemos información. Y no tan fácil no nos pagan. Pero los compañeros que están en las otras esquinas de alrededor, a veces ellos no están tan organizados. Ellos lo que quieren es trabajar Y y vienen a veces con nosotros cuando no les quieren pagar. Y si al a algunos no les paga, no se confían, creen en las promesas de que les dicen, ‘Te voy a pagar mañana o te pago el fin de semana,” y pasa una semana, dos y desafortunadamente, pues no les pagaron y después es algo difícil para poder cobrar ese dinero. En algunas veces hasta imposible.

The impact of the pandemic and inflation

Brancaccio: What happened during the early pandemic, in 2020, to you? Was there still work available?

Pedro: At the beginning of the pandemic, it was really tough, because work stopped overnight. And later, when there was work, the conditions were risky. But there still wasn’t much work available. And there were a lot of us looking for work. That’s when I started to volunteer to try to organize my colleagues here at the center to protect us from COVID but also to protect us from wage theft. Because we started to see more of that. People or companies would come to hire workers, take them longer distances. Sometimes workers would lose track of their hours or of the working conditions, and they wouldn’t get paid. Or sometimes they’d get sick and be unable to collect their wages and wouldn’t know where to report them to. So it was honestly really complicated.

Al principio de la pandemia fue, pues fue bien difícil, verdad? Porque de la noche a la mañana el trabajo se cortó. Y después empezó a haber trabajo, pero las condiciones eran bien riesgosas y pues también bajó mucho, verdad? Y habíamos muchos … En ese tiempo yo me empecé a voluntarizar a tratar de organizar aquí con mis compañeros para protegernos principalmente del Covid y después también de de los empleadores que que no querían pagar. Por qué subió mucho eso de que llegaban personas – o compañías o gente de otros lados a llevarnos A a lugares más lejos. Y por la misma necesidad, a veces los compañeros no se daban cuenta cuántas horas trabajaban o las condiciones de trabajo y no les pagaban. O a veces se enfermaban y ya no podían cobrar su dinero y no sabían a quién reclamarle. Entonces sí fue, pues la verdad, bien complicado.

Brancaccio: What about the situation now? I mean, the experts tell me there are lots of jobs out there and a lot of people hiring labor. Is that actually what you see now?

Pedro: Well, I don’t know where those experts are looking or who they’re looking at. But here in our community, we’re suffering from a lack of work. I think it’s getting just as hard as when the pandemic started. Jobs are getting really scarce. There’s a lot of us and I know there are many new arrivals, too. So we’re worried because winter’s coming, and job availability drops. Normally, my colleagues and I save in the summer and in the fall, so that come winter, we can pay our bills and support our families. So yeah, these times have been worrying. Jobs are really scarce. I feel like homeowners, employers are a little scared about inflation with everything that’s happening. And they’re not investing in home renovations, repairs [or] moving. And that affects us because that means we get hired less often.

Pues yo no sé dónde están viendo esos expertos o a quien estén viendo, pero nosotros en nuestra comunidad estamos sufriendo bastante de muy poco trabajo. Creo que se estaba poniendo igual de difícil que cuando la mera pandemia. El trabajo está escaseando bastante. Habemos muchos. Yo sé que también a mucha gente ha llegado … Estamos preocupados porque el invierno va a venir y baja más el trabajo. Entonces, normalmente mis compañeros y yo reunimos en el en el Verano, en el otoño para en el invierno poder pagar las cuentas y mantener a las familias. Entonces, si ha sido preocupante estos últimos tiempos de que el trabajo ha escaseado bastante. Siento que que los dueños de casa, los empleadores, como sea, están como un poco con miedo, con la inflación, con todo lo que está pasando y nos están esté invirtiendo en en renovar o hacer reparaciones … y eso, pues sí nos afecta mucho a nosotros porque nos contratan menos.

Brancaccio: When did you start to see it quiet down? Is it in the last couple of months?

Pedro: Yeah, we noticed it after the Fourth of July.

Hemos notado que después del cuatro de Julio.

Brancaccio: You mentioned inflation, Pedro. What about the prices you pay at the supermarket? Or for rent or anything? How do these prices affect you?

Pedro: It affects my colleagues and me a lot because before with 10 bucks, you could buy something at the store to make a simple meal. Now that’s impossible. Thank God, we have community organizations like Don Bosco Community Center, or NDLON, [the] National Day Laborer Organizing Network, that sometimes support us to lighten the load a bit. But the cost of everything is going up a lot. Gas, although it’s dropped slightly, the price is still high, not to mention rent. There’s a big crisis, at least in the area where I’m at, there’s no rooms or apartments for rent. And the few that are available, well, for us, they cost a fortune because on our wages, we can’t afford them. The inflation situation has affected us greatly. This year, many homeowners and property owners began raising the cost of rent by quite a bit by a large percentage, which we believe is unfair, and we can’t do anything about it. We have no legal protections, have no one to turn to to report these unjust rent hikes. Because it’s unfair for them to raise rent by three to $500 all at once. So inflation has hit us hard.

A mí a mis compañeros de a mí nos afecta bastante, porque antes con diez dólares comprabas algo en la tienda para poder hacer una comida bien sencilla, no, ahora es imposible. Gracias a Dios que tenemos organizaciones comunitarias donde participó yo como Don Bosco y otras organizaciones – NDLON — que a veces nos apoyan para poder nosotros no sentir la carga tan pesada. Pero todo está subiendo bastante … la gasolina, aunque ha bajado de ligeramente un poco, o sea, sigue elevado el precio. Y ni hablar de las rentas. Aquí hay una crisis grande, al menos en esta área donde yo estoy, que no hay, no hay cuartos, no hay departamentos para rentar y los pocos que hay valen – para nosotros valen una fortuna porque con lo que ganamos no podemos pagarlos, verdad? Entonces sí ha afectado bastante toda la situación de la inflación. Los dueños de casa o los dueños de edificios, muchos empezaron a subir sus costos de los departamentos o cuartos que rentamos a bastante, o sea, un porcentaje grande que consideramos que es injusto. Y nosotros, sin poder hacer nada. Sin que la ley nos proteja o nos diga pues, cómo denunciar esas esos abusos diría yo, porque no es justo que nos suban las rentas de golpe trescientos, quinientos dólares. Entonces sí ha afectado demasiado todo lo que está pasando con la inflación.

Brancaccio: How much can you earn in a day?

Pedro: As I mentioned earlier, being organized and not taking low wages, we always try to charge at least $20 for an hour of work. So if it’s an eight-hour shift, that’s $160. Some might say, Wow, $20, that’s not bad. But what about taxes? What about the fact that we don’t have health insurance? So when we get sick or things like that, we have to pay those expenses out of pocket. Or we turn to community organizations or clinics that can help us. So it may not sound like a bad salary, to a certain extent, but you have to understand that there are certain deductions we need to account for. And also, we don’t work every day. Right now, when work is scarce. Someone might work once a week if that. So it’s important to point that out.

Nosotros aquí vemos cómo le dije ese rato estar organizados y no irnos por salarios bajos. Ahí tratamos siempre de, por lo menos, cobrar por una hora de trabajo veinte dólares. Entonces sí es una jornada de ocho horas son ciento sesenta dólares. Vuelvo a repetir algunos dicen, “Wow, veinte dólares no está mal,” pero qué hay de de los impuestos que tenemos que pagar de ese dinero. Que hay de que no tenemos un seguro medico … ni nada de eso Entonces cuando nos enfermamos o cosas así tenemos que pagar esos gastos médicos o recurrir a una organización o alguna clínica comunitaria que nos pueda ayudar, verdad? Entonces suena a un salario no tan malo en algunas áreas, pero hay que entender esa parte de que hay que hacerle algunas deducciones y también pues no, trabajamos todos los días, verdad? Un compañero se puede ir una vez a la semana. O a veces, ni siquiera eso. Entonces eso es otra parte importante.

Going forward, “it’s not going to be easy”

Brancaccio: Do you have family nearby?

Pedro: Yes, I live with my family, my kids. I have two kids.

Sí, yo vivo con mi familia. y mis hijos. Tengo dos hijos.

Brancaccio: Three years from now or five years from now, what do you hope to be doing?

Pedro: In three or five years? I would like to continue helping my community because as I said, I’m trying to help my colleagues by organizing ourselves to have better working conditions, better wages, [and] preventing wage theft. I want my colleagues to be aware of their rights in regard to health and safety, so they don’t risk doing unsafe or sometimes deadly jobs. I’d like my community and my colleagues to be informed and to build a strong community so it can stand up against abuses. And I’d like for my kids to be in school, to graduate from college. It’s not going to be easy. Things seem to get harder all the time. But more than anything, I would like more people to be aware of the injustices that exist, that they realize that the immigrant community, the working community, contributes a lot to this state, to this country, and that we’re a really important part, a pillar of this country’s economy. And yet, we’re recognized and supported very little. Fortunately, here in the state of New York, we managed to make some changes, for example, the fund for excluded workers, and we keep fighting for better laws that protect all workers regardless of legal status.

En tres años o cinco años me gustaría seguir ayudando a mi comunidad … Estoy tratando de ayudar a mis compañeros organizándonos para tener mejores condiciones de trabajo, mejores salaries … Evitar que muchos de mis compañeros sufran el robo de salario. Que mis compañeros estén enterados de sus derechos en cuanto a salud y seguridad para que no se arriesguen a hacer trabajos inseguros o a veces mortales. Me interesa mucho que mi comunidad y mis compañeros estén informados y que sea una comunidad fuerte para defenderse de los abusos. Y me gustaría que mis hijos estuvieran en la escuela; que se graduaron de la universidad. No va ser fácil … Cada vez se pone más difícil la situación. Pero sobre todo me gustaría que más personas se dieran cuenta de las injusticias que hay. Que se dieran cuenta de que la comunidad de inmigrante, la comunidad trabajadora, a aporta mucho a este estado. A este país. Y que somos una parte bien importante, un pilar de la economía de este país y que muy pocos se nos reconoce y muy pocos se nos apoya. Afortunadamente aquí, en el estado de Nueva York, logramos hacer algunos cambios, como por ejemplo el Fondo de Trabajadores Excluidos. Y seguimos luchando por mejores leyes que protejan a todos los trabajadores, sin importar el estatus.

Marketplace’s Drew Jostad voiced the English interpretation, while Marketplace’s Marissa Cabrera and Salvador Sarmiento from the National Day Laborers Organizing Network helped with interpretation and translation.