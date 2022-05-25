Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played

Amazon shareholders to challenge the company on pay and working conditions

Lily Jamali May 25, 2022
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
A sign is seen outside of an Amazon Go store at the Amazon.com Inc. headquarters on May 20, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. Among the proposals from shareholders challenging the company: An independent audit of working conditions at Amazon warehouses. Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images

Amazon shareholders to challenge the company on pay and working conditions

Lily Jamali May 25, 2022
Heard on:
A sign is seen outside of an Amazon Go store at the Amazon.com Inc. headquarters on May 20, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. Among the proposals from shareholders challenging the company: An independent audit of working conditions at Amazon warehouses. Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

Amazon is holding its annual general meeting for shareholders today at a time when the stock has fallen as much as 40% amid a broad market selloff, especially in tech.

Investors have wide-ranging complaints from top to bottom. They include the $214 million proposed pay package for the new CEO, and the treatment of Amazon’s most entry-level employees.

One proposal shareholders have posed to executives this year is an independent audit of working conditions at Amazon warehouses.

“That’s going to get big attention,” said Dan Ives, a managing director at Wedbush. “Ultimately, the labor issues have been a black eye for Amazon. There’s no way to sugarcoat that.”

Another proposal is led by a union leader who was fired for leading a protest over working conditions.

It calls for Amazon to put out a report on its collective bargaining and “freedom of association” policies.

Ileen DeVault, who teaches labor history at Cornell, said it’s not often that shareholders and employees are on the same side.

“I think it gives another form of pressure against the company, to try to get them to be serious about taking care of workers,” she said.

But these are just proposals – two among 15 – all of which Amazon has made clear it opposes. A company spokesperson said it’s committed to improving workplace safety.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:36 AM PDT
7:52
2:35 AM PDT
8:41
7:28 AM PDT
1:50
4:11 PM PDT
27:41
4:07 PM PDT
30:13
May 19, 2022
31:39
May 19, 2022
1:02
Evusheld offers vulnerable Americans protection from COVID. But getting it has been complicated.
COVID-19
Evusheld offers vulnerable Americans protection from COVID. But getting it has been complicated.
Why “big boats” might be partially responsible for inflation
Temporarily Unavailable
Why “big boats” might be partially responsible for inflation
Energy stocks are now the belle of the Wall Street ball
Energy stocks are now the belle of the Wall Street ball
Money isn't leaving politics any time soon
Make Me Smart
Money isn't leaving politics any time soon