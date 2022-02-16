Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Enter for your chance to win a signed "Vintage Kai" T-shirt Sign Up

Forget stagflation. Retail sales point to a “boomflation” economy.

Lily Jamali Feb 16, 2022
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
People are eager to shop, despite inflation and gloomy views of the economy. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Forget stagflation. Retail sales point to a “boomflation” economy.

Lily Jamali Feb 16, 2022
Heard on:
People are eager to shop, despite inflation and gloomy views of the economy. Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

The latest data on retail sales for January, out Wednesday, shows that people are spending a lot on a wide range of things. The increase was 3.8% month over month, the biggest gain since March. But the number is not adjusted for inflation, so does it mean we are buying more, or just paying more?

Recent surveys show that Americans are pretty down on the economy right now. But according to PNC Chief Economist Gus Faucher, the spending data tells the real story on sentiment.

“Pay attention to what consumers do rather than what they say. They say they’re concerned about inflation. They say they’re concerned about the economy, but they’re certainly not spending like that. They continue to buy a lot more things,” Faucher said.

Inflation did play a role in retail sales data, but how much? “What you find is we got an actual jump in sales, even once one takes into account rising prices,” Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM said.

E-commerce sales were up by 15% in January, and inflation hasn’t reached anywhere near that level.

Brusuelas called this environment boomflation. “The U.S. economy is booming, as it reflates following the shock of the pandemic,” he said, even though inflation is sticking around for now.

BMO Capital Markets senior economist Sal Guatieri said the retail sales figures, combined with a blockbuster jobs report earlier this month, complicate the task ahead for the Federal Reserve.

“The Fed probably has to [raise interest rates] faster than it was planning to, to cool down demand and cool down inflation,” Guatieri said.

The signs now point to the central bank taking a more aggressive approach to rate policy starting next month.

We’re here to help you navigate this changed world and economy.

Our mission at Marketplace is to raise the economic intelligence of the country. It’s a tough task, but it’s never been more important.

In the past year, we’ve seen record unemployment, stimulus bills, and reddit users influencing the stock market. Marketplace helps you understand it all, will fact-based, approachable, and unbiased reporting.

Generous support from listeners and readers is what powers our nonprofit news—and your donation today will help provide this essential service. For just $5/month, you can sustain independent journalism that keeps you and thousands of others informed.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:32 PM PST
15:28
3:48 PM PST
26:27
1:58 PM PST
1:50
7:44 AM PST
7:19
3:00 AM PST
7:42
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Jan 31, 2022
1:36
Farmers, ranchers in the Southwest adapt to the region's worst drought in more than 1,000 years
Farmers, ranchers in the Southwest adapt to the region's worst drought in more than 1,000 years
More states are requiring high schoolers to complete financial aid application
More states are requiring high schoolers to complete financial aid application
How expensive will fuel get before Americans buy less of it?
How expensive will fuel get before Americans buy less of it?
How the high quit rate stokes inflation
How the high quit rate stokes inflation