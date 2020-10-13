What role can the Fed play in building a more inclusive economy?

At an online event earlier this month, presidents of the Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta, Minneapolis and Boston acknowledged that they have a role to play in dismantling structural racism in the U.S. economy. It was the first in a seven-part conference series that the Fed has planned to discuss the economic implications of racism in America and ways to address them.

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal moderated two panel discussions at the kickoff event. The first featured Geoffrey Canada, founder of the Harlem Children’s Zone and longtime advocate for education reform, and Dr. Carmen Rojas, president and CEO of the Marguerite Casey Foundation.

An excerpt from the first panel discussion.

The second was a conversation with Raphael Bostic, Neel Kashkari and Eric Rosengren, the presidents of the Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta, Minneapolis and Boston, respectively. Angela Glover Blackwell, the founder of PolicyLink, and Ursula Burns, former chairman and CEO of the Xerox Corp., spoke as well.

Watch the full series kickoff event here: