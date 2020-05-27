Retail beer sales are up but that’s not cutting it for many craft breweries
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Retail beer sales are up but that’s not cutting it for many craft breweries
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Before the pandemic shut down its indoor-outdoor taproom, St. Elmo Brewing Company in South Austin sold patrons beers on tap with names like “Carl” and “Norm!”
“We’re looking at a split of probably between 78% to 85% of our sales coming from in-person traffic. So, when social distancing is in place, that 80% just kind of vanishes,” said co-founder Timothy Bullock.
Retail beer sales are up around the country, but that doesn’t help St. Elmo. It doesn’t sell its beer in grocery stores. While the taproom remains closed, St. Elmo is trying a few different things to bring in revenue like selling growlers and four-packs of cans directly to the consumer out of its taproom.
“It’s a middle school dance, like where everybody’s just out on the dance floor and not knowing exactly what to do,” Bullock said.
St. Elmo also recently worked with another local craft brewery, Austin Beerworks, on a limited edition hazy IPA just for the quarantine. St. Elmo’s version was called “Air Five” (like a high five but without slapping hands). And Austin Beerworks’ beer was called “No Touching” (for all those “Arrested Development” fans).
Michael Graham, one of the owners of Austin Beerworks, said about 40% of his brewery’s revenue comes from selling kegs to bars and restaurants. But unlike St. Elmo, Austinites can find Beerworks beer at grocery stores all over town.
“More people are buying beer in the grocery stores and convenience stores, but not nearly enough to make up for that lost volume from bars and restaurants,” Graham said.
The numbers also tend to be more favorable to breweries when selling draft beer.
“One of the things that I think people aren’t aware of is just how dramatically different brewers’ margins are when they’re selling into bars and restaurants versus when they’re selling packaged beer,” said Michael Uhrich, chief economist at the alcoholic beverage consultancy, Seventh Point Analytic Consulting.
Graham and the other Beerworks owners have talked about lowering the price of its beer to move more volume. But playing the price game can be treacherous.
“You might attract new customers, but those are customers who are buying you not just because of the strength of your brand or the beers but also because of the price and so what happens if somebody else comes in at a lower price,” said Bart Watson, chief economist at the Brewers Association.
That value market isn’t really a craft brewers wheelhouse market, either. And most small breweries can’t compete with AB Inbev or MillerCoors on price.
COVID-19 Economy FAQs
Which businesses are allowed to reopen right now? And which businesses are actually doing so?
As a patchwork of states start to reopen, businesses that fall into a gray area are wondering when they can reopen. In many places, salons are still shuttered. Bars are mostly closed, too, although restaurants may be allowed to ramp up, depending on the state. “It’s kind of all over the place,” said Elizabeth Milito of the National Federation of Independent Business.
Will you be able to go on vacation this summer?
There’s no chance that this summer will be a normal season for vacations either in the U.S. or internationally. But that doesn’t mean a trip will be impossible. People will just have to be smart about it. That could mean vacations closer to home, especially with gas prices so low. Air travel will be possible this summer, even if it is a very different experience than usual.
When does the expanded COVID-19 unemployment insurance run out?
The CARES Act, passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump in March, authorized extra unemployment payments, increasing the amount of money, and broadening who qualifies. The increased unemployment benefits have an expiration date — an extra $600 per week the act authorized ends on July 31.
You can find answers to more questions here.
As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on listeners like you who believe in the power of public service journalism.
Your investment in Marketplace helps us remain paywall-free and ensures everyone has access to trustworthy, unbiased news and information, regardless of their ability to pay.
Donate today — in any amount — to become a Marketplace Investor. Now more than ever, your commitment makes a difference.
Thanks to our
Marketplace Investors!
Your support keeps us going strong, even through
tough times.