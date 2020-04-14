Market reactions to COVID-19: Stocks rise after talk of the economy restarting

This post was updated April 14 at 9:45 p.m. Eastern time. Check back throughout the week for more market updates.

The major stock indexes climbed following news that states are developing plans to reopen their economies.

Many states are outlining plans to lift stay-at-home orders but are taking a go-slow approach (in contrast to the White House, which wants a “grand reopening” by May).

Stocks increased despite earnings reports that fell short of expectations. Wells Fargo reported earnings per share of 1 cent, falling short of the 33 cents analysts had expected. Meanwhile, JPMorgan Chase reported earnings per share of 78 cents compared to the $1.84 analysts had expected. On Monday, stocks declined as they braced themselves for earnings season.

They also increased even amid the release of the International Monetary Fund’s 2020 World Economic Outlook. As a further reminder that the stock market is not the economy, the IMF says we’re on the brink of the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression.

The spread of COVID-19 has shaken financial markets and led to layoffs across the country. There are now more than 1.8 million confirmed cases of the virus worldwide and more than 117,200 people have died, according to the World Health Organization. In the United States and U.S. territories, the number of confirmed cases has exceeded 604,500, while the death toll has risen to more than 25,700.

Here’s a look at how the major stock indexes have been reacting to the news since the beginning of the year:

