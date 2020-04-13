COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

Loading...

0:00
0% played
COVID-19

With COVID-19 comes a surge in gun sales

Jonathan Levinson Apr 13, 2020
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
People wait in line at Northwest Armory, a gun store in Portland, Ore., on March 21, 2020, two days before the governor issued a stay-at-home order.
COVID-19

With COVID-19 comes a surge in gun sales

Jonathan Levinson Apr 13, 2020
People wait in line at Northwest Armory, a gun store in Portland, Ore., on March 21, 2020, two days before the governor issued a stay-at-home order.
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

As Americans continue to figure out how to keep up with basic supplies, some are also worried about how society might react to the shortages and uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. To address those fears, some people are buying guns for the first time. But those who study guns and society say shelter-in-place orders and a surge in gun purchases can be a worrying combination, with implications for domestic violence and suicide.

Jonathan Levinson is a reporter with the public media reporting project Guns & America.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

COVID-19
Tags in this Story
What happened today?

Make today make sense with our new 10-minute daily Make Me Smart podcast.

Subscribe

We’re here for you.

As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.

SUBSCRIBE