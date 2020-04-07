Market reactions to COVID-19: Stocks close down after roller-coaster day.

This post was updated April 7 at 4:55 p.m. Eastern time. Check back throughout the week for more market updates.

The major stock indexes closed lower on Tuesday as the markets gauged the reality of the coronavirus disruption.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 26 points, the S&P 500 more than 4 points and the Nasdaq composite index more than 25 points.

The Dow climbed 900 points before flatlining in the last hour of the session. Today’s roller coaster comes after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported that state’s biggest one-day jump in deaths from COVID-19.

Stocks soared Monday with all three indexes posting 7% gains as investors were encouraged by reports that new daily cases of COVID-19 slowed over the weekend. Headlines pointed to a stabilization of the spread in the U.S. as new cases dropped for the first time on Sunday. That number rose again to 29,023 Monday.

Last week, stocks had capped off a quarter of losses unrivaled since 2008. The S&P 500 closed down 20% for the quarter, its biggest decline since 2008, while the Dow plunged more than 23% in the period, its worst since 1987 — the year of the Black Monday stock market crash.

The spread of COVID-19 has shaken financial markets and led to layoffs across the country. White House health adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that the COVID-19 death toll in the United States could range from 100,000 to 240,000 — if social distancing is maintained.

There are now more than 1.28 million confirmed cases of the virus worldwide, and more than 72,770 people have died, according to the World Health Organization. In the United States and U.S. territories, the number of confirmed cases has exceeded 380,000, while the death toll has risen to at least 11,900.

Here’s a look at how the major stock indexes have been reacting to the news since the beginning of the year:

