Today’s numbers on COVID-19

As of 10 am ET March 19, 2020 (we’ll update every morning)

Welcome to Marketplace’s daily, at-a-glance update. Like you, we’re overloaded with info on COVID-19 developments. So here’s our effort to track a few critical numbers, on the pandemic and the broader economy.

Total confirmed cases, U.S.: 9,415

Total confirmed cases, worldwide: 222,642

Total Americans tested: 82,571

Dow Jones Industrial Average the past 12 months: down 25%

Price: Purell 8 oz bottle in greater NYC on CraigsList: $25

Bidet sales last week (Tushy brand) amid toilet paper shortage: up 10x

Keep in mind: the tally of COVID-19 cases represents only the ones that are documented. Since many remain untested, surely the real number is higher.

Our main trusty sources: World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Johns Hopkins University, Our World in Data (based on WHO data, Covid Tracking (scientist/journalist collaboration), GasBuddy.

