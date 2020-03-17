While many face unemployment, Amazon ramps up hiring during COVID-19
More than half of the jobs in the U.S. could be at risk as COVID-19 continues to limit economic activity, according to Moody’s Analytics. But there’s also some brisk hiring.
Amazon says it’s going to hire an additional 100,000 full- and part-time workers. That’s because the company is seeing a surge in demand as more people are staying at home.
“Obviously, people are going to make more use of home deliveries, it makes perfect sense,” said Dan Griswold, senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center. “And Amazon’s in a good position to ramp up and meet demand.”
Amazon says it will pay workers at least $17 an hour to work during the pandemic.
Brick-and-mortar grocery chains like Safeway and Kroger are also recruiting more workers.
“There are certain crucial jobs that people will have to still go to work even as we adjust to new lifestyle. And that’s just sort of how it is,” said Kate Bahn, labor economist at the Washington Center for Equitable Growth.
These companies are hiring people to go to work, so that others can avoid going out as much as possible.
