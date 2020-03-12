Market reactions to COVID-19: Stocks plunge further after Trump speech

This post was updated on March 12 at 11:22 a.m. ET. Check back here throughout the week for market updates.

Stocks declined even further on Thursday morning — which temporarily halted trading for the second time this week — after President Donald Trump announced a 30-day travel ban between Europe and the U.S.

The S&P dropped 7% after Thursday’s opening bell, triggering the circuit breaker that stopped the trading. The Dow Jones plummeted by more than 2,000 points at one point, while the Nasdaq Composite Index dropped about 546 points.

In an address on Wednesday night, Trump announced a ban on all travel from Europe to the U.S. and restrictions on trade between the two regions. However, Trump later tweeted that trade would not be halted, and his administration clarified that the ban would not apply to legal permanent presidents and immediate family members of U.S. citizens. There are also several countries in Europe excluded from the ban, like the U.K., Bulgaria and Romania.

Other major headlines on Wednesday included an announcement from the NBA that it would suspend the rest of the season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for COVID-19, and news that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson also tested positive.

The World Health Organization has officially declared COVID-19 a pandemic. There are now more than 124,000 confirmed cases of the virus worldwide, and more than 4,600 people have died from COVID-19, according to the WHO.

In the U.S., the number of cases has reached more than 1,000, while the death toll has risen to 31. The spread of the virus has led to the cancellation of major events, layoffs, a drop in the country’s trade volume, and a steep decline in demand for flights.

Here’s a look at how the major stock indices have been reacting to the news, based on their closing values, and a look back at the week:

Wednesday, March 11th: Tuesday’s rebound is short-lived as the major stock indices end up plummeting. The Dow falls 20% from its record high of 29,551.42 points in February, to 23,550 at closing, which pushes it into bear market territory and ends an 11-year bull market.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 drops more than 140 points (or 4.89%), and the Nasdaq Composite Index drops more than 392 points.

Tuesday, March 10th: After a day of historic declines, the major stock indexes close higher. The Dow gains nearly 1,200 points, while the S&P 500 rises more than 135 points, and the Nasdaq Composite Index rises more than 393 points.

These increases come as the Trump administration considers a fiscal stimulus package that would include the expansion of paid sick leave and a temporary payroll tax (a proposal that has divided Trump and some of his aides).

Monday, March 9th: Global stocks plummet on Monday due to fears surrounding the new coronavirus and falling oil prices, which saw the biggest one-day drop since the 1991 Gulf War.

Brent crude falls 31%, while the Dow had drops more than 2,000 points at closing — its largest decline since the 2008 financial crisis. The S&P 500 also plunges more than 7% on Monday morning, triggering a “circuit breaker” that temporarily halts trading.



