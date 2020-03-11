Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

The COVID-19 crisis isn't 2008 ... yet

Mar 11, 2020
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,379 Episodes
Marketplace 4,055 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,761 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 171 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 125 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 37 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 26 Episodes

What menudo can tell us about Mexico

Kai Ryssdal and Bridget Bodnar Mar 11, 2020
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
A bowl of menudo Rick Martinez had for breakfast in Zacatecas one morning. Rick Martinez

What menudo can tell us about Mexico

Kai Ryssdal and Bridget Bodnar Mar 11, 2020
A bowl of menudo Rick Martinez had for breakfast in Zacatecas one morning. Rick Martinez
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

Rick Martinez, contributing editor at Bon Appetit, has been driving across Mexico with a plan to hit all 31 states and Mexico City. So far, he’s put 10,000 miles on his car. And the best breakfast of the trip has been the one he had in Zacatecas City, in the north central part of the country.

It was a bowl of menudo, which is made with beef tripe, stewed with chili, oregano, garlic, and onions. He bought it from a woman with a road side stall. “All that she sold was menudo in the mornings and she just sold it until she ran out and then that was it,” said Martinez. On the side was a glass of freshly squeezed orange juice from one of the area’s citrus farms.

But to get back to that road trip: “myself included but I think most Americans have a very limited scope of what they understand to be Mexican food,” said Martinez. “The reality is, Mexico is a huge country with a lot of different geography, a lot of different cultures and indigenous people and a lot of immigration from different parts of the world that have contributed to the cuisine and I wanted to share that.”

Martinez is documenting his travels via his Instagram. And when he’s finished, he’ll publish a book about the food and culture of Mexico.

Bon Appétit on making the perfect Thanksgiving dinner
Listen
Business on the Texas-Mexico border Border life: An apartment in Mexico, a job in the U.S.
Listen

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
No sensationalism.
No fearmongering.
Just facts.

 

Support news that keeps you grounded and informed.
INVEST IN MARKETPLACE