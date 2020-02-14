Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Millennials' Hallmark moment

Feb 14, 2020
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
This Is Uncomfortable
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,325 Episodes
Marketplace 4,036 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,743 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 168 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 124 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 34 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 26 Episodes
Sign up for "Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio" Here
Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio

A lesson in game theory brought to you by daytime TV

David Brancaccio and Candace Manriquez Wrenn Feb 14, 2020
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
"Golden Balls," hosted by Jasper Carrott, aired during the day on Britain's ITV between 2007 and 2009. YouTube/ITV
Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio

A lesson in game theory brought to you by daytime TV

David Brancaccio and Candace Manriquez Wrenn Feb 14, 2020
"Golden Balls," hosted by Jasper Carrott, aired during the day on Britain's ITV between 2007 and 2009. YouTube/ITV
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

This interview is part of our “Econ Extra Credit” project, where we read an introductory economics textbook provided by the nonprofit Core Econ together with our listeners.

The term “game theory” may conjure up visions of Russell Crowe scrawling complicated equations on a chalkboard, or using math to secure a date in “A Beautiful Mind.” The actor played real-life mathematician John Nash, winner of a Nobel prize in Economics for his contributions to game theory.

But you don’t have to be a mathematician or an economist to get the idea. We all use game theory everyday, from deciding when to change lanes in traffic to figuring out how much work to put into a group project.

Put simply, it’s how we analyze situations and make decisions that depend on another person. The interdependence causes each person to consider the other person’s decisions or strategies.

To better understand, we turned to a British gameshow, “Golden Balls,” where players use strategic thinking in a bid to walk out with a pot of money.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio
Tags in this Story