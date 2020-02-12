How CGI has changed the business of animal handling and casting
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
How CGI has changed the business of animal handling and casting
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Greg Tresan opened two businesses in the 1990s, a dog kennel and an animal casting business for the film industry. He and his wife now run both businesses on their 15-acre farm in Georgia.
“We use every piece of this 15 acres because we’ve got a lot of animals,” Tresan said. They currently have around 60 animals, from dogs to deer to rats.
Over the past 25 years, Tresan has watched technology like computer-generated imagery change how animals are used on set.
“One of the common things we see today in most of the high-budget movies is that they want to scan our animals,” Tresan said.
Around 180 cameras simultaneously take images of his animals so that they have every angle digitized.
“Sometimes the animal character is altered. For instance, in Black Panther, while we scanned a rhinoceros for the movie, what we used on set was a big horse.”
While CGI is putting some animal trainers out of business, Tresan said his company, Animal Casting Atlanta, is booming.
“If all I did was handle chimps and apes, I would be out of business,” he said. “But for farmyard-type animals, we’re still able to provide most of the action that’s needed.”
This series only works with your help. Let us know how your economy is doing using the form below, and your story may be featured on a future edition of “My Economy.”
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.