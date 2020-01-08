Featured Now The SeasonCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Impossible is nothing at McDonald's

Jan 8, 2020
Fewer NYC evictions after tenant rights are beefed up

Mitchell Hartman Jan 8, 2020
A Sheriffs eviction notice posted on the front door of a foreclosed property.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

New York State enacted a series of laws in June 2019 shielding tenants from big rent hikes in both rent-regulated and market-rate apartments, and providing more tenants with additional legal protections against eviction by landlords. According to city data analyzed by the Legal Aid Society, since the changes, evictions in New York City have fallen by 18.3%.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

