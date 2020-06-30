With July rents due, renters brace for evictions

Rent for many people is due on Wednesday, July 1, and housing rights groups across the country say they are bracing for a wave of eviction complaints in July.

Texas, New York and Virginia are among states where moratoriums on eviction, put in place due to the pandemic, have expired. But millions of Americans are still out of work.

For some tenants, it’s not just July rent that’s due. It’s now several months’ worth.

“We are extremely worried, because all of the indicators point to there being massive evictions across the country,” said Lisa Rice, CEO of the National Fair Housing Alliance. “And we do not have the infrastructure to deal with that.”

According to the Urban Institute, nearly 20% of people who rent did not pay in June. Rice said evictions may disproportionately affect Black and Latino households, who are about twice as likely to be renters as whites.

Richard St. Paul, with the New York City Small Homeowners Association that represents landlords, said they need help too. Mortgage payments are due.

“Most of our members have relationships with the tenants. What our members want is some type of assistance, that will help the tenants,” St. Paul said.

That’s also what many renters rights organizations are saying: that government needs to step in, and help both renters and landlords stay afloat.

Related Stories

COVID-19 Economy FAQs Will the federal government extend the extra COVID-19 unemployment benefits? It’s still unclear. Congress and President Donald Trump are deciding whether to extend the extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits workers are getting because of the pandemic. Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia believes the program should not be extended, and White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the additional money is disincentivizing some workers from returning to their jobs. Democrats want to keep providing the money until January. As states lift restrictions, are people going back to stores and restaurants? States have relaxed their restrictions, and many of us have relaxed, too. Some people have started to make exceptions for visiting restaurants, if only for outdoor dining. Some are only going to places they trust are being extra cautious. But no one we’ve talked to has really gone back to normal. People just aren’t quite there yet. Will surges in COVID-19 cases mean a return to lockdowns? In many areas where businesses are reopening, cases of COVID-19 are trending upwards, causing some to ask if the lockdowns were lifted too soon, and if residents and businesses might have to go through it all again. So, how likely is another lockdown, of some sort? The answer depends on who you ask. Many local officials are now bullish about keeping businesses open to salvage their economies. Health experts, though, are concerned. You can find answers to more questions here. Read More Collapse