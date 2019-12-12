Featured Now The SeasonCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Welcome to Tariff Land

Dec 12, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
This Is Uncomfortable
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Trump's WTO KO

Dec 12, 2019
More Info
Share on
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Corner Office from Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,187 Episodes
Marketplace 3,991 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,697 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 159 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 120 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 27 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes

Costco stock sees remarkable growth. What’s behind that?

Nova Safo Dec 12, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
This photo taken on August 20, 2019 shows a staff member checking items at a Costco store during a media day in Shanghai ahead of its official opening on August 27.
STR/AFP via Getty Images

At a Costco store in New York City, Evelyn Rodriguez is leaving with groceries and art supplies for her kids. The physical instructor said she has to stretch her dollar by buying in bulk — such as the nuclear-winter’s supply of ketchup in her shopping cart. She’s carrying six giant bottles. 

“I’m here all the time. They all know me in here,” Rodriguez said. “The price you pay for the bulk pack, in the store you’re getting one bottle that size. The bulk is the key here.”

Loyal shoppers such as Rodriguez are helping drive big sales at Costco and leaving investors bullish about the stock, which is up more than 40% this year, at a time when other retailers are struggling.

But with its model of membership-based shopping, Costco has built a loyal customer base and become the fourth largest U.S. retailer, after Walmart, Amazon and Kroger. 

Offering bulk items cheaper, including brand names, and passing on the savings is a key component of Costco’s success. But, the company has also expanded into more luxury items, such as Apple computers and Coach handbags.

The combination plays into the “barbell effect,” in which consumers are increasingly spending more on luxury goods and stretching their dollars on staples, said Bryan Eshelman, head of retail at the consulting firm AlixPartners.

“They offer a value in the bulk purchasing of food, gas, consumable items like that. But also, they offer more luxury goods at a discount price,” Eshelman said.

Costco’s memberships also keep customers coming back for perks such as discounts on gas and eye wear. 

“This format has proved to be very popular in the U.S.,” said Moody’s analyst Charlie O’Shea, who has been following Costco for 17 years. He points out that Costco is also showing promise in China, where it opened a pilot location in August.

The Costco model also is being copied by the likes of Amazon, which is “taking a lot of pages out of the Costco playbook with its prime membership: offer members more, makes them more loyal,” O’Shea said. 

Stephanie Kretschmer is among those loyal customers. She shops at Costco once a week and in February started an Instagram account called “CostcoCasuals” featuring fashionable clothing from Costco. She’s discovered that there is an entire online community of Costco fans. 

“I had one woman say her husband says if you can’t get it at Costco you don’t need it. So there are other fans out there — kind of extremists — if you will.” 

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
Time is running out!
Give NOW
Time is running out!
It’s your last chance to get BOTH new pairs of socks for only $5/month!

Closing the sock market soon!

 

Time is running out to get BOTH new Marketplace Sock designs for only $5/month.

Don’t wait – this special offer ends soon!

INVEST IN MARKETPLACE