Marketplace

How Chinese censorship changed "Top Gun" (and the rest of Hollywood)

Nov 21, 2019
This Is Uncomfortable
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Corner Office from Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report

Toy tariff story

Nov 20, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report

Paypal

PayPal makes huge bet on deal-hungry shoppers

Kimberly Adams Nov 21, 2019
The PayPal headquarters in San Jose, California, in 2018.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

PayPal announced its largest yet acquisition on Wednesday, a planned purchase of Honey Science Corp. for about $4 billion. Honey makes an app and web browser extensions to help customers shop for better deals online. That also helps Honey gather data about how people shop. Honey says it has more than 17 million members worldwide, and for PayPal, the purchase will provide insights into customer behavior earlier in the shopping process.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

