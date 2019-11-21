PayPal makes huge bet on deal-hungry shoppers

PayPal announced its largest yet acquisition on Wednesday, a planned purchase of Honey Science Corp. for about $4 billion. Honey makes an app and web browser extensions to help customers shop for better deals online. That also helps Honey gather data about how people shop. Honey says it has more than 17 million members worldwide, and for PayPal, the purchase will provide insights into customer behavior earlier in the shopping process.

