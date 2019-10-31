Economists are predicting that the Labor Department’s monthly jobs report out on Friday will show that job creation fell below 100,000 in October. Job creation was reported at 136,000 in September and has averaged 157,000 per month since July. According to an advisory from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, October’s payroll number will be depressed by about 46,000 because of workers who were temporarily off payrolls during the six-week United Auto Workers strike against General Motors that ended Oct. 25.
