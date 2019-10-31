Featured Now Check Your Balance ™️How We SurviveThe SeasonThis Is Uncomfortable

This Is Uncomfortable

Episode 21: Money horror stories

Oct 31, 2019
Latest Episodes

Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Corner Office from Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech

Jobs report preview: Behold, the GM effect

Mitchell Hartman Oct 31, 2019
Members of United Auto Workers picket outside of General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly during the strike on Oct. 16.
Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images

Economists are predicting that the Labor Department’s monthly jobs report out on Friday will show that job creation fell below 100,000 in October. Job creation was reported at 136,000 in September and has averaged 157,000 per month since July. According to an advisory from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, October’s payroll number will be depressed by about 46,000 because of workers who were temporarily off payrolls during the six-week United Auto Workers strike against General Motors that ended Oct. 25.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

