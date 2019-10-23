Featured Now Check Your Balance ™️How We SurviveKai ExplainsThis Is Uncomfortable

Marketplace Morning Report

Google's 200-second quantum leap

Oct 23, 2019
Latest Episodes

Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace

Zuckerberg offers an olive branch on Libra

Nancy Marshall-Genzer Oct 23, 2019
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies during a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee and Senate Judiciary Committee joint hearing about Facebook in Washington, DC, in 2018.
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify on Capitol Hill Wednesday, about the launch of the company’s digital currency, Libra. It was supposed to debut next June, but Zuckerberg will promise Libra won’t go public until it has approval from U.S. regulators. Experts say those regulators are unlikely to grant that approval without more tangible changes to Facebook’s plans.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

