Featured Now How We SurviveWorkplace CultureMy EconomyThis Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Will the trade war rain on China's birthday parade?

Sep 30, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
This Is Uncomfortable

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,029 Episodes
Marketplace 3,937 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,644 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 148 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 112 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 17 Episodes

Pushback may delay Facebook’s digital currency plans

Jack Stewart Sep 30, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Facebook announced details about Libra, its planned digital currency, in June.
Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images

Facebook could delay its plans to launch a cryptocurrency next year. The social media giant wants to build a global digital currency called Libra, but that means having to deal with regulators around the world, who have concerns about what that could mean for the financial sector. 

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Thank you to all the donors who made our fall drive a success!

It’s Investors like you that keep Marketplace going strong! 