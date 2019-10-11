Featured Now Check Your Balance ™️China 70How We SurviveThis Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Are you being crushed by student loan debt? Come on down!

Oct 11, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
This Is Uncomfortable
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,055 Episodes
Marketplace 3,946 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,653 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 150 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 113 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 19 Episodes

How finances keep people in abusive relationships

Tracey Samuelson and Rose Conlon Oct 11, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Cecilia Carlstedt for the California Sunday Magazine

In any divorce or separation, untangling the finances of former spouses can be difficult. But situations of domestic violence present unique challenges.

In part, that’s because many abusive relationships involve what researchers call “economic abuse,” or attacking someone’s ability to be self-sufficient. It can range from controlling a partner’s spending and incurring debt in their name to sabotaging their performance at work or preventing them from getting a job in the first place.

According to Ashley Powers, who reported on the cost of escaping an abusive relationship for the California Sunday Magazine, financial dependency can make it a lot harder to walk away from an abuser.

“Oftentimes the number one reason someone doesn’t leave an abusive relationship, or doesn’t leave successfully, is that they don’t have the resources to stand on their own.”

And the financial fallout of an abusive relationship might continue long after the relationship ends. Abuse survivors can find themselves saddled with poor credit scores or hefty medical bills — or they might avoid taking a high-profile job out of worry that their abuser might track down their whereabouts.

“When a lot of us think about abusive relationships, we think about getting the victim out. But then there’s the question of how they stay out,” said Powers. “And part of that is restarting their financial lives.”

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
Check Your Balance ™️
Read More
Check Your Balance ™️
Personal finance from Marketplace. Where the economy, your personal life and money meet.

Thank you to all the donors who made our fall drive a success!

It’s Investors like you that keep Marketplace going strong! 