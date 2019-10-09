Featured Now Check Your Balance ™️China 70How We SurviveThis Is Uncomfortable

Marketplace

In West Virginia, the opioid crisis is straining the foster care system

Oct 9, 2019
Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Corner Office from Marketplace
The Uncertain Hour
This Is Uncomfortable

In the NBA vs. China battle, business could suffer

Kai Ryssdal and Andy Uhler Oct 9, 2019
The NBA flagship retail store in Beijing.
Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

After a general manager with National Basketball Association tweeted support for Hong Kong’s anti-China protesters, the NBA’s business ties with China were quickly severed.

Several events that were to take place in the country were canceled, and multiple Chinese sponsorship deals were scrapped, putting billions of dollars in revenue at stake for the NBA.

Host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Andy Uhler, who covers the sports economy for Marketplace, on what American companies can learn from this debacle.

Click on the audio player above to hear the interview.

Check Your Balance ™️
