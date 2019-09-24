Help us meet our goal and the Kendeda Fund will match it with an additional $50,000!
$100K for journalism and a PSL for Kai —
it’s a win-win.
Based on a new Trump administration rule set to kick in on January 1, 2020, more than a million additional workers will soon be eligible for paid overtime. The Department of Labor finalized a rule on Tuesday that will require companies to pay overtime when people making less than $35,568 a year in salary work more than 40 hours a week. The current cut off is about $24,000.
Business groups, like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, called the new rule “balanced and responsible.” But things could have gone differently. A 2016 rule from the Obama administration would have raised that threshold even higher, to $47,476, which worker advocates say would have covered 3.2 million workers.
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.
Help us meet our goal and the Kendeda Fund will match it with an additional $50,000!
$100K for journalism and a PSL for Kai —
it’s a win-win.