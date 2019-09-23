Featured Now How We SurviveWorkplace CultureMy EconomyThis Is Uncomfortable

The art of the organic tortilla

Sep 23, 2019
Latest Episodes

CBS and POC

Sep 23, 2019
WeWork's investors hold a lot of leverage over its founder's future

Justin Ho Sep 23, 2019
A WeWork office facility on August 14, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

After the shared-office-space company WeWork indefinitely postponed its IPO last week, there's news of a fight brewing within the company. In one corner, CEO Adam Neumann, an archetype of the charismatic, colorful visionary behind a Silicon Valley startup. In the other corner, several board members — representing the money behind the company — who reportedly want to oust Neumann in hopes of salvaging the IPO. In battles like these, money talks, and sometimes it says a visionary founder needs to walk.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
