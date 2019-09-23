After the shared-office-space company WeWork indefinitely postponed its IPO last week, there’s news of a fight brewing within the company. In one corner, CEO Adam Neumann, an archetype of the charismatic, colorful visionary behind a Silicon Valley startup. In the other corner, several board members — representing the money behind the company — who reportedly want to oust Neumann in hopes of salvaging the IPO. In battles like these, money talks, and sometimes it says a visionary founder needs to walk.

