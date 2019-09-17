Investor skepticism prompts WeWork to postpone its IPO

WeWork has put its plans to go public on hold. The shared-office-space company pulled the plug on its initial public offering less than two weeks before its shares were likely to hit the market. Given all the skeptical headlines about WeWork while it was getting ready for its IPO — along with the struggling share prices of Uber and Lyft since they went public — investors are starting to get a little more cautious when it comes to IPO investing.

