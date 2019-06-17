Nine years ago, WeWork began as a co-working company that offered shared workspaces for entrepreneurs and small businesses. Since then, it has expanded in size and scope, opened locations around the world and in January of this year became the We Company.

Today, with a $47 billion valuation, “We” is one of the most highly valued startups in the U.S. The company has plans to further expand and diversify, by getting into shared housing and even launching a coding school.

These plans reflect the “shareable” future imagined by Adam Neumann, co-founder and chief executive of the We Company,.

Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Reeves Wiedeman, contributing editor at New York Magazine, about his recent profile on Neumann and his company.

