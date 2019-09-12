Featured Now My EconomyGun violence in the workplaceOnline RadicalizationHow We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Negative interest rates, explained

Sep 12, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
This Is Uncomfortable
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Coal comfort

Sep 12, 2019
More Info
Share on
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 4,993 Episodes
Marketplace 3,926 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,632 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 146 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 110 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 15 Episodes

Why it’s so hard to deliver groceries

Marielle Segarra Sep 12, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Shopping bags lie on a checkout counter of a Wal-Mart Supercenter in Troy, Ohio.
Chris Hondros/Getty Images

Walmart is expanding its $98-per-year unlimited grocery delivery nationwide in an effort to secure a bigger share of a market in which competitors like Amazon Fresh, Instacart and others offer similar plans. But delivering groceries, especially on the same day they’re ordered, isn’t easy.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story