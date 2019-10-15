Featured Now One School, One YearCheck Your Balance ™️How We SurviveThis Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Episode 135: Your outfit is trash

Oct 15, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,061 Episodes
Marketplace 3,949 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,655 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 151 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 113 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 19 Episodes

Walmart will deliver groceries directly to some customers’ fridges

Marielle Segarra Oct 15, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Walmart will deliver groceries directly to your fridge. Above, a Walmart store in Troy, Ohio.
Chris Hondros/Getty Images

Walmart rolled out a new service today in three markets: If you live in Kansas City, Pittsburgh, or Vero Beach, Florida, the retailer will deliver groceries directly to your fridge. Amazon launched a similar service last year. It’s another example of a company asking people to trade a little privacy in exchange for convenience.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
Check Your Balance ™️
Read More
Check Your Balance ™️
Personal finance from Marketplace. Where the economy, your personal life and money meet.

Thank you to all the donors who made our fall drive a success!

It’s Investors like you that keep Marketplace going strong! 