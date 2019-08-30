Consumer spending rises, along with consumer debt
The Commerce Department delivered new evidence on Friday that the American consumer is indeed resilient in spite of the slowing global economy. July consumer spending was up 0.6%, revealing continued optimism despite the escalating U.S.-China trade war. At the same time, consumer debt is also growing, as is the credit card delinquency rate. Economists say current consumer spending is sustainable — at least for now.
