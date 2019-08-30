Featured Now My EconomyGun violence in the workplaceOnline RadicalizationHow We Survive

Marketplace

Is Capitol Hill ready to regulate Silicon Valley?

Aug 30, 2019
Latest Episodes

Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
This Is Uncomfortable
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech

Consumer spending

Consumer spending rises, along with consumer debt

Kimberly Adams Aug 30, 2019
Damien Meyer/AFP/Getty Images

The Commerce Department delivered new evidence on Friday that the American consumer is indeed resilient in spite of the slowing global economy. July consumer spending was up 0.6%, revealing continued optimism despite the escalating U.S.-China trade war. At the same time, consumer debt is also growing, as is the credit card delinquency rate. Economists say current consumer spending is sustainable — at least for now.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

