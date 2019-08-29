Democratic candidates told: Get the donations if you want to debate
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Midnight was the deadline for Democratic presidential candidates hoping to participate in next month’s Democratic debate in Houston to qualify. The party raised the threshold: Candidates needed 2% support in four separate polls and at least 130,000 individual donors. Ten candidates made it through. The requirement is supposed to show grassroots support from donors, but campaigns on the fringe of qualifying were spending big bucks to attract those contributions.
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.