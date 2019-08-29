Featured Now My EconomyGun violence in the workplaceOnline RadicalizationHow We Survive

Trade war update: China won't retaliate, for now

Aug 29, 2019
Democratic candidates told: Get the donations if you want to debate

Ben Bradford Aug 29, 2019
The last debates featured 20 candidates over two nights.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Midnight was the deadline for Democratic presidential candidates hoping to participate in next month’s Democratic debate in Houston to qualify. The party raised the threshold: Candidates needed 2% support in four separate polls and at least 130,000 individual donors. Ten candidates made it through. The requirement is supposed to show grassroots support from donors, but campaigns on the fringe of qualifying were spending big bucks to attract those contributions.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

