Marketplace

Teaching artificial intelligence the nuance of language

Aug 20, 2019
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech

Can consumer spending “save” the economy?

Ben Bradford Aug 20, 2019
Shoppers carry bags on Fifth Avenue in New York City.
David Goldman/Getty Images

While some economic indicators — declining business investment, CEO pessimism, the inverted yield curve — are suggesting that an economic slowdown’s imminent, consumer spending has remained high. And consumer spending drives most of the economy. So the question is: Will people keep buying stuff, continuing to prop up the economy? Or will negative business sentiment transfer to consumers? The answer depends on whom you ask.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

