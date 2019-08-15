Featured Now My EconomyGun violence in the workplaceOnline RadicalizationHow We Survive

This Is Uncomfortable

Episode 10: What dad left behind

Aug 15, 2019
Retail sales

The markets see a recession while consumers see a sale

Kimberly Adams Aug 15, 2019
Shoppers line up outside a store sale.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The economy is sending mixed signals. Again. Monthly retail sales numbers out on Thursday showed American shoppers boosted spending in July by 0.7%, more than economists were expecting. Excluding autos, U.S. retail sales were up a healthy 1% in July. At the same time, the bond market is highlighting a lack of confidence in the economy amid additional signs of global economic slowdown and the intensifying U.S.-China trade war.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

