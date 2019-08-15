The economy is sending mixed signals. Again. Monthly retail sales numbers out on Thursday showed American shoppers boosted spending in July by 0.7%, more than economists were expecting. Excluding autos, U.S. retail sales were up a healthy 1% in July. At the same time, the bond market is highlighting a lack of confidence in the economy amid additional signs of global economic slowdown and the intensifying U.S.-China trade war.

