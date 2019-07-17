Consumers aren’t worried about the economy

Featured Now Gun violence in the workplaceHow We SurviveBrains and LossesThis Is UncomfortableWorkplace Culture

The cost of living (in Shanghai)

Jul 17, 2019
Jack Stewart Jul 17, 2019
Business leaders — and many economists — are sounding a note of caution about the U.S. economy. They believe a slowdown may be around the corner. But new figures show U.S. retail sales were higher than expected in June. It doesn’t seem that consumers are worried about the uncertain economic outlook — they’re relaxed enough to keep spending. And consumer sentiment is thought to be a good indicator of whether a downturn is coming or not.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

