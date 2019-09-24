Featured Now How We SurviveWorkplace CultureMy EconomyThis Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

What's the meaning of life? Paying for college.

Sep 24, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

CBS and POC

Sep 23, 2019
More Info
Share on
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,017 Episodes
Marketplace 3,933 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,640 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 147 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 111 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 16 Episodes

Can consumers keep spending it up?

Mitchell Hartman Sep 24, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
People walking in the rain with their shopping bags in New York City.
Andrew Burton/Getty Images

Through the summer, retail sales held strong, even as financial markets bounced around and tariff threats escalated. Meanwhile, the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index, which measures people’s optimism about the labor market and business conditions, has remained near post-recession highs.

Economist James Bohnaker at IHS Markit said that consumers are heading into fall with a strong wind at their backs, driven by “the strong job market, and income growth pretty solidly up.”

Bohnaker said that with inflation relatively low, consumers’ purchasing power is rising. Another effect of increasing wages: household net worth and the savings rate are gaining ground.

There is a moderate risk to continued strength in consumer spending and sentiment from the ongoing trade war with China, Bohnaker said. “Upcoming tariffs are going to probably raise prices for a number of consumer goods.”

There are other risks showing up on consumers’ balance sheets. According to the Federal Reserve Bank’s most recent quarterly report on Household Debt and Credit, household debt (including mortgage, auto, student, credit card and other loans) is at a six-year high. Loan delinquencies continue to rise, especially on student and auto loans.

Consumer psychologist Kit Yarrow, author of the book “Decoding the New Consumer Mind,” pointed out that for many years after the Great Recession, as the economy slowly recovered, consumers remained frugal and avoided debt. “Now we see credit card debt is going up again, and consumers are sort-of forgetting,” she said.

Consumers’ increased willingness to borrow will likely help drive holiday sales higher this year. Bohnaker predicts an increase of 5.2% over 2018. However, he points out that the 2018 holiday shopping season ended relatively weakly, with consumer spending dragged down by a severe stock market downturn and threats of a government shutdown.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
Give NOW

Stay sharp on the economy— donate TODAY to get your own pithy pencil pack for just $5/month!