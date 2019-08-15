Featured Now My EconomyGun violence in the workplaceOnline RadicalizationHow We Survive

This Is Uncomfortable

Episode 10: What dad left behind

Aug 15, 2019
Latest Episodes

Corner Office from Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech

How has the stock market affected your retirement?

Marketplace Staff Aug 15, 2019
An inverted yield curve contributed to tumbling markets this week.
Dean Mitchell/Getty Images

When the stock market tumbles, typically so do many retirement funds.

The Dow fell more than 800 points this week after interest rates on the 10-year Treasury dropped below the 2-year Treasury.  

That created an inverted yield curve, which caused investors to panic since these inversions have predicted past recessions.

While financial advisers say you shouldn’t panic and sell during a downturn, retirees are depending on their 401(k)s, 403(b)s or other forms of investment for income.

For those who are retired or have plans to retire in the near future, we want to hear how you’ve dealt with market downswings. How has it it affected your ability to pay your bills?

Share your story below, and we might be in touch.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

