Disney’s killing it — at the box office and the stock market
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
If you had invested in Disney at the beginning of the year, you would have made by now around a 40% return. Forty percent in just seven months. And this isn’t some hot startup — it’s Disney. It’s been killing it at the box office, its first of two “Star Wars” theme park attractions has gotten so many visitors it’s had to actually limit the time you’re allowed to be there, and most importantly, everyone is excited about Disney+, the new streaming service set to launch in November.
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.