Featured Now Online RadicalizationGun violence in the workplaceBrexitHow We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

The trade war is now a currency war

Aug 5, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 4,909 Episodes
Marketplace 3,898 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,604 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 140 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 108 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 9 Episodes

Disney’s killing it — at the box office and the stock market

Sabri Ben-Achour Aug 5, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Disney CEO Robert Iger visits Fox Business Network's "Markets Now" in 2013 in New York City.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

If you had invested in Disney at the beginning of the year, you would have made by now around a 40% return. Forty percent in just seven months. And this isn’t some hot startup — it’s Disney. It’s been killing it at the box office, its first of two “Star Wars” theme park attractions has gotten so many visitors it’s had to actually limit the time you’re allowed to be there, and most importantly, everyone is excited about Disney+, the new streaming service set to launch in November.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story