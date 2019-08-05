Disney’s killing it — at the box office and the stock market

If you had invested in Disney at the beginning of the year, you would have made by now around a 40% return. Forty percent in just seven months. And this isn’t some hot startup — it’s Disney. It’s been killing it at the box office, its first of two “Star Wars” theme park attractions has gotten so many visitors it’s had to actually limit the time you’re allowed to be there, and most importantly, everyone is excited about Disney+, the new streaming service set to launch in November.

