An increasing number of Americans have been using their homes like ATMs, taking advantage of low interest rates and increasing home values to refinance and cash out equity in their homes. According to the Federal Housing Administration, the number of borrowers doing so has more than tripled in recent years. The FHA worries that if housing prices fall, that could leave homeowners with no equity or even put them “underwater.” So the agency is tightening restrictions on “cash-out” refinancing.

