DOJ takes on Big Tech

Jul 24, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Marketplace

Deal or no deal

Jul 23, 2019
Corner Office from Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report

What questions do you have about the Federal Reserve?

Marketplace Staff Jul 24, 2019
Jerome Powell during his confirmation hearing for Fed Chair in late 2017.
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

As the Federal Reserve gets ready to meet next week, the central bank is expected to cut interest rates for the first time in more than a decade

Since 2015, the Fed has steadily increased them with the aim of keeping the economy from overheating, but these choices have earned the disapproval of both investors and President Donald Trump.

We want to answer any questions you have about the Federal Reserve system or interest rates.

Need to know how interest rates affect you or what exactly interest rates even are? No question is too small or too big — we want to hear it all. Just send your comments below, and we might be in touch.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

