What questions do you have about the Federal Reserve?

As the Federal Reserve gets ready to meet next week, the central bank is expected to cut interest rates for the first time in more than a decade.

Since 2015, the Fed has steadily increased them with the aim of keeping the economy from overheating, but these choices have earned the disapproval of both investors and President Donald Trump.

