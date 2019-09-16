Featured Now How We SurviveWorkplace CultureMy EconomyThis Is Uncomfortable

Marketplace Morning Report

"Taco Tuesday" is already trademarked... by a company in Wyoming

Sep 17, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report

Less than zero

Sep 17, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report

The Federal Reserve will have a lot to talk about this week

Mitchell Hartman Sep 16, 2019
Jerome Powell, chair of the Federal Reserve's board of governors, speaks during a conference at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago in June.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

The central bankers at the Federal Reserve meet Tuesday and Wednesday to decide whether or not to stimulate the economy by cutting interest rates. Odds are they will cut a bit, hoping to reduce the risk of a slowdown. And Fed Chair Jerome Powell is facing economic uncertainty from lots of places, on top of harsh attacks from President Donald Trump.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

