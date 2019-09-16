The Federal Reserve will have a lot to talk about this week
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
The central bankers at the Federal Reserve meet Tuesday and Wednesday to decide whether or not to stimulate the economy by cutting interest rates. Odds are they will cut a bit, hoping to reduce the risk of a slowdown. And Fed Chair Jerome Powell is facing economic uncertainty from lots of places, on top of harsh attacks from President Donald Trump.
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.